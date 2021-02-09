The Moscow prosecutor’s office demanded to invalidate the contracts of life maintenance with dependents, concluded by the widow of actor Alexei Batalov, Gitana Leontenko, with actress Natalya Drozhzhina. The law enforcement officers sent the corresponding claim to court, reports RIA News…

It is noted that the prosecutor’s office acts in the interests of the daughter of the late artist. Also, the claim contains a clause on the application of the consequences of the invalidity of these transactions. “It has been established that the actor’s widow, acting on behalf of her daughter, Maria Batalova, signed, under the influence of deception, contracts of lifelong maintenance with dependents,” said law enforcement officers after checking information about the violation of Batalova’s rights as a result of Drozhzhina’s illegal actions.

Earlier it became known that Drozhzhina could not return the apartment to Batalov’s relatives from the first attempt. She planned to terminate the life annuity agreement with the actor’s daughter through the court and return her three properties. However, the heirs did not agree with the claims. According to the lawyer, only the contract that was legally concluded can be terminated.

In January, a court arrested Batalov’s apartments and studio in Moscow for a property scam. Interim measures were imposed on an elite apartment in a building on the embankment and non-residential premises in the same building on Serafimovich Street.

Batalova’s widow spoke about the alleged embezzlement of the inheritance in September 2020 and accused Drozhzhina and her husband of lawyer Mikhail Tsivin of the incident. According to the woman, the couple planted documents on her signature and gained access to the bank account of the heirs. A month later, the couple was detained and charged with fraud.

