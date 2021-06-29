Millennium Digital

Health officials in San Diego, California, they are looking for anyone who has had Contact recently with a bat rabid in the San diego zoo and warn that the rabies in humans can be mortal if it is not attended on time.

“Anyone who has had direct contact with the bat, What touch or hold the animal, to contact the County Health and Human Services Agency San Diego as soon as possible to (619) 692-8499. If you did not have direct contact with the bat, you do not run the risk of get rabies“, communicated the Health and Human Services Agency.

The agency says the bat was found inside the Zoo in the area of Safari park on June 25 and gave positive for rabies. They add that the animal was not part of the collection from the zoo and for that reason they did the corresponding tests.

“The human rabies is usually deadly without a vaccine and a treatment after the exposition. No reported Contact human or animal with this bat, but it was found in an area where many park visitors pass and we want to make sure no one has had Contact with the”, said Dr. Wilma Wooten, public health official for San Diego.

Dr. Wooten also cautioned that people should always stay away from bats and other animals in the wild to avoid a possible exposure to Rage. “If you see a batDead or alive, don’t touch it, “he said.

The rabies transmission It can occur from the bite of an infected animal, or if saliva comes into contact with skin wounds or with the mucous, such as eyes, nose, or mouth.

“If direct contact occurs with a bat, wash the affected area well with soap and water and seek immediate medical attention“, reported health authorities.

