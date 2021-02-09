The team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) stationed in China to investigate the origins of the pandemic concluded that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is of animal origin and that “there is no evidence” that it had circulated prior to its detection in December 2019 in Wuhan.

However, WHO specialists they could not specify which animal it was the original host of the virus before it jumped to humans.

“The data points to bats, but it is unlikely these animals were found in Wuhan“Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO food safety and animal disease specialist, who led the mission, explained at a press conference held on Tuesday.

Peter Ben Embarek presented the WHO findings at a press conference in China. Photo: AFP

“It is not yet possible to identify the animal intermediary for COVID,” stressed Ben Embarek, before acknowledging that four hypotheses are considered when explaining how the virus jumped to people.

In the first place, the direct jump from an animal to a human; the second, of the bat and through intermediate animal species, with a second animal involved make it “potentially closer to humans in that the virus easily adapts and jumps to humans.”

Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 expert panel at the Chinese Ministry of Health, pointed to bats and pangolins as potential hosts for SARS-CoV-2, but stated that “the viruses identified from these two animals so far they are not similar enough“as if to say with certainty that they are the reservoirs.

According to the theories of the research group, the feline family could also be a potential reservoir of the coronavirus given the susceptibility of minks and cats to COVID-19.

A live animal market in Wuhan, similar to the place where the coronavirus that causes COVID was first detected. Photo: AFP

The third theory, which was also supported by Liang Wannian, is the possibility that frozen products act as a transmission surface of the virus to the human population or transmission routes related to food.

The Chinese expert made this argument to suggest that the virus may have come to China from other parts of the world, a fact that Embarek has not completely ruled out either.

Expert word

The team arrived in Wuhan on January 14, considered the epicenter city of the pandemic. After two weeks of quarantine, he visited places such as the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where he produced the earliest known group of infectionsas well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

According to the conclusions of the team of experts, it is not yet possible to determine how the COVID-19 virus was introduced into the Huanan market, but they assure that it was already circulating in other parts of the city at that time.

A cave in Wuhan where some experts speculate there could have been contacts between people and bats. Photo: AP

In any case, experts have rejected that it was circulating in the Chinese city before the end of 2019.

Ben Embarek recognized that the mission did not produce significant modifications Regarding the opinion of the WHO on the origins of the coronavirus.

“We came here with two objectives: one, to find out what happened at the beginning of the pandemic. We focused on trying to understand what happened during that period. In parallel, we also embarked on trying to understand how it happened, how the virus emerged, how it jumped to the human population. Did we radically change the image we had beforehand? I think not, “he admitted.

However, he pointed out that they added “crucial details” to this explanation. “We have not found evidence of large outbreaks that could be linked before December in Wuhan. We can also agree that we found one wider circulation of the virus in Wuhan in December, not only limited to the Huanan market, “he established.

“Our initial findings suggest that the intermediate animal pathway is the most likely and the one that will require more more specific studies,” he pointed out, while acknowledging the validity that the virus could have been transmitted via the cold chain.

The origin in a laboratory, an “extremely unlikely” event

In this context, Embarek has argued that it will be necessary investigate bat populations outside of China, since, as the head of the COVID-19 expert panel of the Chinese Ministry of Health has stated, the sampling of bat caves in Wuhan and other places with animals has so far failed to establish a relationship solid enough.

The WHO ruled out that the coronavirus could have originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a conspiracy theory that circulated in 2020. Photo: AFP

Taking into account the evidence of the zoonotic origin of the coronavirus, the WHO has ruled out continue investigating the theory that the COVID-19 virus originated in the laboratory.

“It is extremely unlikely that it explains the introduction of the virus in the human population and, therefore, it is not a hypothesis that implies future studies to support our work of understanding the origin of the virus,” he completed.

Source: agencies