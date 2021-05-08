At 14, Sebastian Amaro composed and sang his first song dedicated to his mother. Six years later, already artistically baptized as Bastti, he found in the fashion social network, TikTok, the ideal platform to publicize his music and talent.

He officially debuted in 2019 with “Simple wishes”, and during 2020 he launched nine projects on Instagram, YouTube and Spotify. However, it was with his entry to TikTok, in January of this year, that more people discovered him. His profile already exceeds 340,400 followers and gathers more than 3.6 million ‘likes’.

In an interview with La República, the Lima Bastti He explains what his musical style consists of and what messages he seeks to convey.

How do you define yourself musically?

My style involves different genres. The main ones are pop and the R&B. With my producer we call what we do Dream R&B , because it has a sentimental atmosphere, but with elements of pop, even with elements more moved like the dancehall.

In the Peruvian music scene, do you find a reference, a singer who is doing something similar to yours?

They all have a certain similarity on the artistic side, evolving in their sounds and experimenting with genres and fusions. But I currently consider that there is no other national reference with what I am doing, which is combine American R&B, pop, and do it in a language a little more Latin, even national, something Peruvian. I can’t find someone who is doing something similar or the same, and that makes me happy to be the only one to do this style.

On April 30, you released “Unveiling myself”. What message do you want to convey with this song?

It is a composition of mine made with my producer, Favio Velarde.

His message, aimed at young people, says that there are ways to have fun, without risking, taking care of ourselves .

It is true that there is a certain nostalgia for those days and nights that we spent awake talking, dancing with our best friends. We all miss that feeling, but it is not possible, because we must be prudent.

I even feel a great responsibility to influence other young people to take care of themselves and their families.

You have been very well received on TikTok

I started TikTok in January and the exponential and organic growth I had was a surprise. The support of the followers on the platform continues to amaze me.

However, on Instagram and YouTube the reception is lower. Why do you think this happens?

I deduce that it is due to different reasons. The first is that they are totally different musical genres. On TikTok I like acoustics better, ballad performances and songs of mine in the lo-fi style (from the English low fidelity).

On YouTube and the rest of the platforms I do a more moved style. So not necessarily the same TikTok audience is going to love that genre.

But despite this, TikTok has helped me to grow organically on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. I started this year with less than 1,000 followers on YouTube and 2,000 on IG, and I have doubled and even tripled thanks to TikTok.

How was your experience with traditional media like radio?

Some time ago we sent a few emails to promote the song in English “Beautiful mind”. We consider it to be a novelty because, Being a national artist, it is not so common to release songs in English . But it didn’t come out. However, although I am focused on social media, I am fascinated by radio.

What new projects do you have?

I am preparing something conceptual. I cannot advance much because I want to leave an air of mystery and I can only say that all my songs are going to come together.

