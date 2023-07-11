The head of the Russian Investigative Committee Bastrykin instructed to report on the investigation into the murder of Rzhitsky in Krasnodar

The head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to report on the progress of the investigation of the criminal case on the murder of 42-year-old deputy head of the city department for mobilization work in Krasnodar, Stanislav Rzhitsky. This is reported in Telegramdepartmental channel.

Currently, investigators of the regional Investigative Committee are conducting investigative actions and operational-search measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident, as well as the person who committed the crime and his motives.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the murder of the deputy head of the department for mobilization work of the administration of Krasnodar and the ex-commander of the Russian submarine “Krasnodar” Stanislav Rzhitsky.

On July 10, it was reported that in Krasnodar, an unknown killer shot dead the deputy head of the city department for mobilization work, Stanislav Rzhitsky. He ambushed the former 42-year-old commander of the Krasnodar submarine when he went for a morning run near the Olimp sports complex. According to Baza, the attacker has been following Rzhitsky for a long time.