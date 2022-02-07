Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin addressed the country’s President Vladimir Putin with a proposal to tighten immigration laws. About it informs Base.

According to the newspaper, at the end of December, Bastrykin sent a letter to Putin with a story about the crimes of visitors, who, in his opinion, heated up the situation and led to the formation of people’s squads. The head of the TFR reported that in 11 months of 2021, foreigners committed 33.5 thousand crimes in Russia. Among them, he singled out the incident in Vyborg, Leningrad Region, when six citizens of Uzbekistan beat two police majors.

In addition, Bastrykin pointed to the serious concern of the Russians because of the actions of migrants and the interest of businessmen in the “virtually slavish” position of visitors.

In this regard, he proposed tightening migration legislation, including obliging employers to provide housing for visitors and pay for transport, introduce genomic registration of migrants and take measures to “preserve the ethno-cultural balance of the population” in large cities, as well as change guest workers for Russian citizens, to reduce social tension.

Earlier in February, Alexander Khinshtein, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, IT and Media, explained the problem of migrants in Russia. According to him, “by no means the best representatives of their peoples” come to the country. “These are often not doctors, musicians or doctors of science, but illiterate people who do not have a specialty, ready to work literally for a plate of stew,” the deputy said.