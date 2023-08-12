On August 11, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the head of the Investigation Department for the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra, Mikhail Mokshin, to report on the progress and results of the investigation into the circumstances of the injury of a teenager, whom the hunter mistook for a bird.

“According to the investigation, on August 8, 2023, a resident of the region, while hunting, while in a boat on the Severnaya Sosva River, fired a weapon at a minor in the pond, mistaking him for a bird. As a result, the teenager suffered a penetrating gunshot wound to the head,” reported in the department’s press office.

The investigating authorities of the TFR in the region opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “h” part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous to human life, with the use of weapons). The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a wounded 15-year-old was hospitalized after a 69-year-old resident of the Berezovsky district of Yugra mistakenly shot him with a hunting rifle. This was reported by the prosecutor’s office of the region.

In May, a resident of the Magadan region shot a hunter, confusing him with a bear. A 66-year-old man fired a shot at a distance of about 250 m from another hunter. The victim died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.