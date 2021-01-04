The chairman of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, put under control in the central office of the department the course of the investigation of the criminal case into the disappearance of six-year-old Philip Melnik from Karelia.

“The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia has sent to the Republic of Karelia the criminologists of the Main Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia to assist in the search for the child,” message departments.

In addition, Bastrykin instructed to study all the circumstances of the incident, including the living conditions of the minor.

The boy disappeared in the afternoon on December 28 in the urban-type settlement of Khelyulya, Sortavala region of Karelia. It was reported that he left the house and did not return.

Philip’s mother tried to find her son on her own, and then went to the police. A case was opened under the article “Murder”. Large-scale search activities are underway in the Sortavala region.

Recall, on November 19, in the Vladimir region, seven-year-old Savely Rogovtsev was found alive, who disappeared at the end of September in the village of Gorki, Kameshkovsky district, on his way from school. It turned out that he was kidnapped by a resident of a neighboring village and kept him all this time in his house, including locked in the basement. The 26-year-old man is currently in custody.

Earlier it was reported that a young family disappeared in the Novosibirsk region. A married couple with two young daughters disappeared on December 17, leaving in a newly purchased car.