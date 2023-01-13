The head of the TFR Bastrykin announced the accused of embezzlement from the military units of Moscow and St. Petersburg

A preliminary investigation has been completed in a criminal case against six accused of embezzlement from military units of the Moscow region and St. Petersburg. This was stated by the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin in an interview. “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

According to him, the defendants stole from the vaults 80 items of clothing worth a total of 44.5 million rubles.

Three of them cooperated with the investigation and entered into a pre-trial agreement. They are currently on trial for the alleged crime. Their accomplices continue to familiarize themselves with the case materials.

Bastrykin pointed out that his department is also investigating a number of cases related to the theft of military property.