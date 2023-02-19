The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Bastrykin, said that representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are chopping off the heads of dead mercenaries

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) cut off the heads of dead mercenaries so that they cannot be identified, and thus hide their data. About it in an interview TASS said the head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.

“The Ukrainian side is trying in every way to hide the identity of foreigners. In order to complicate the identification of the bodies of dead mercenaries, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cut off their hands and heads,” the head of the department said.

He clarified that several such bodies were found in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). According to the records in mobile phones, it was possible to establish that they belong to Polish mercenaries.

Earlier, Alexander Bastrykin said that Ukrainian special services were behind the organization of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. At the moment, 12 people have been identified who are directly related to the commission of the crime, among them citizens of Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia and Russia, eight of them are in custody.