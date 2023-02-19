The militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) decapitate the dead mercenaries and cut off their hands so that they would then be impossible to identify. This was announced on Monday, February 20, by the chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, in an interview. TASS.

“The Ukrainian side is trying in every way to hide the identity of foreigners. In order to complicate the identification of the bodies of dead mercenaries, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cut off their hands and heads,” Bastrykin said.

According to him, the Russian military during a special operation to protect the Donbass found several such bodies. According to records found on mobile phones, it was later established that the dead were mercenaries from Poland.

Earlier, on February 9, the press service of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation reported that the Ukrainian military cut off the hands and heads of dead foreign mercenaries in Ukraine in order to hide their identity.

On the same day, a military expert, ex-lieutenant colonel of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko said that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to hide the identities of the soldiers who died in the battles in the Artemivsk region (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), trying to disfigure the bodies of their colleagues. Marochko pointed out that the injuries were inflicted on servicemen when they were already dead, this was done in order to complicate their identification according to the documents they had with them.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

