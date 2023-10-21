Bastrykin demanded a report on the case of migrants who attacked children in Samara

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed him to report on the actions of migrant teenagers who robbed a child in Samara. This is stated in Telegram– department channel.

The Investigative Committee said that a group of teenagers from neighboring countries chased the children and shouted threats after them.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Robbery”). Bastrykin instructed the head of the agency’s Investigation Department for the Samara Region to report on the progress of the investigation and the circumstances identified.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein reported that a criminal case had been opened against members of a youth gang of migrants who terrorized Samara schoolchildren.

The parliamentarian said that a resident of the Leninsky district of Samara approached him and complained that migrants were chasing children on the street and trying to humiliate them. Khinshtein noted that he had already taken action in connection with this case, but the problem must be dealt with at the systemic level.