The head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to initiate a criminal case into complaints about the discharge of wastewater into the Kuban River in the city of Krasnodar. The relevant information was published on the department’s Telegram channel on March 26.

“The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Ivanovich Bastrykin, instructed the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory, Andrei Konstantinovich Maslov, to initiate a criminal case and submit a report on the circumstances established during the initial investigative actions, and upon completion of the investigation, on its results,” the message says. .

According to the department, social networks report pollution of the Kuban River in the city of Krasnodar due to the discharge of wastewater into it. As a result, the water acquires a dark tint and an unpleasant odor, which negatively affects the environment.

Earlier, on March 19, according to a court decision, an enterprise in Yakutia will pay almost 8 million rubles for the illegal discharge of petroleum products, and as a result, pollution of the Ankudinka River in the Srednekolymsky region.

On March 14, it was reported that the annual “Water of Russia” campaign will start in the Ulyanovsk region in April, the purpose of which will be to clean the coastlines of garbage and wood debris. The events will take place within the framework of the project “Preservation of Unique Water Bodies” of the national project “Ecology”, developed on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Before this, on February 5, it was reported that in the Amur region a train compiler would be tried for violating traffic safety rules and the operation of railway transport. It was his fault that an oil spill occurred in the village of Tygda, Magdagachinsky district.