Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia Alexander Bastrykin ordered to check all the facts of restrictions on the supply of energy resources in populated areas of the Moscow region. This was reported on Saturday, January 6, in the official Telegram channel of the Russian Investigative Committee.

The department noted that the media and social media continue to publish reports of violations of the rights of energy consumers in the region.

Earlier that day, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee also ordered to provide a report on the progress of the investigation into the limitation of electricity supply and inadequate heat supply in the urban district of Chekhov. In addition, the department added that inspections were organized in Solnechnogorsk, Balashikha, Lobnya, Podolsk and Khimki.

“At the same time, an emergency situation is currently observed in Lyubertsy, Ramensky and Naro-Fominsk regions. The temperature in residential premises does not meet the standards, utility failures are observed, and numerous power outages are recorded. Hundreds of residential buildings, healthcare and educational institutions were left without heating and hot water,” the publication notes.

Bastrykin instructed the head of the main investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow region, Alexander Starikov, to immediately check all reports of violations of citizens' rights and give a legal assessment of the actions of the responsible officials. It is noted that the execution of the order has been placed under control in the central office of the department.

Also on January 6, residents of Lobnya told Izvestia that the entrance to their house was covered with ice from the inside due to lack of heating. The iron door in house 16 on Bukinskoye Shosse in the Moscow region became covered with a crust of ice and stopped closing. Residents living on Lenina Street in Lobnya also complained about the lack of heating at the entrance and in the apartments themselves. People have to heat their apartments with gas stoves and dress warmly while in the apartment.

Earlier that day, the head of the Podolsk urban district, Grigory Artamonov, announced the introduction of a local emergency regime due to the lack of heating in the Klimovsk microdistrict, which was the result of burst heating pipes amid severe frosts. He also said that heating points have been organized for residents of Klimovsk in the Mashinostroitel cultural center and in the building of the gymnasium named after Podolsk cadets on Revolution Street. Specialists from relevant departments are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible, Artamonov added.