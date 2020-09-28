Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed to report on the progress of the investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman in a fitness club in the center of Moscow, according to website RF IC.

Last week it became known about the death of the daughter of actor Vladimir Konkin Sofia in the pool of one of the fitness clubs in the center of the capital. The woman was taken to the Botkin hospital, but it was not possible to save her. An autopsy revealed that Sofia Konkina died as a result of drowning.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article “Providing services that do not meet security requirements.”

The investigation of the criminal case was put under control by Bastrykin in the central office of the Investigative Committee.