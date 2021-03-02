The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to organize an inspection in connection with the dissemination of information on the topic of child suicide on social networks. This is reported on the website departments on Tuesday, March 2.

According to the UK, in the last days of February, videos and information began to spread on social networks, encouraging children to commit a number of actions that were unsafe for their lives.

In this regard, a number of specialized departments are already carrying out the necessary preventive measures.

The TFR also receives requests to organize an inspection to carry out operational and investigative measures aimed at preventing the dissemination of this information and identifying the persons involved in its dissemination.

In this regard, Bastrykin instructed the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia to take measures to suppress illegal actions and identify the perpetrators.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TV channel REN TV reported that parents of teenagers were warned about the distribution on the social network TikTok of videos with calls that are dangerous to the lives of children. Adults were encouraged to be vigilant and protect children from such videos.

The records that appear in various accounts were blocked by the administration of the social network.

“RIA News” with reference to the press service of the Moscow Department of Education and Science, noted that the capital’s schools also warned parents about these calls.

In turn, the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya sent a request to Bastrykin with a request to promptly take measures and find those involved in the dissemination of information about child suicide on social networks.

“The measures taken by Roskomnadzor in this regard are not enough, since coordinated actions of law enforcement officers are needed in carrying out operational and investigative measures, given that the dissemination of criminal content is planned and organized,” her press service quotes Yarovaya as saying.