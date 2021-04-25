The chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to check the data on the abuse of an elderly patient in one of the Moscow hospitals and report to him on the results. A message about this appeared on website departments.

The publication notes that the head of the IC demanded that the employees carefully study the situation, interview witnesses, the victim herself and take measures in accordance with the law. At present, investigators are analyzing the video footage of the incident published on the network, according to the UK.

A video clip with bullying of an elderly woman in Moscow hospital No. 36 was posted online by a pregnant patient, Leia Leonova. The video shows a drunken nurse swearing at a pensioner suffering from pain and demanding that she stop screaming.

“She was taken out of the ward because she apparently interfered with the sleeping of the neighbors. She was lying, moaning, crying, lying in the corridor all night, ”Leonova said.