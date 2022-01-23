Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin instructed to transfer the criminal case on the death of a seven-year-old girl who was bitten by a pack of dogs in the village of Domna, Chita district of the Trans-Baikal Territory, to the main investigation department of the department (GSU). This is reported on site TFR.

The head of the Investigative Committee also instructed investigators to check the reports of local residents that the authorities had not solved the problem with stray dogs for many years.

In connection with the wide public outcry associated with the death of a 7-year-old girl in the Trans-Baikal Territory, whose body was found today with signs of an animal attack, the head of the department instructed to transfer the criminal case for further investigation to the production of investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia Investigative Committee of Russia

Got bitten on the way from school

The death of the girl became known on January 22, when the first grader was returning home from a music school. On the way through private houses, the child was attacked by a pack of stray dogs, but there were no people nearby.

The dogs bit the child. On the fact of the death of a girl in the village of Domna, Chita district of the Trans-Baikal Territory, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“negligence”).

After the first-grader did not return home on time, the parents sounded the alarm and contacted the police. The baby’s body was found in a vacant lot. It had numerous marks from the teeth of animals.

Around 17:00, law enforcement agencies received a message about the missing seven-year-old girl. Half an hour later, during the search work, the body of the girl was found in one of the wastelands. Signs of an animal attack were found on the child's body Egor Markov senior assistant to the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region

Later, the ICR published a video from the scene of the child’s death. The footage shows a snow-covered wasteland in the village of Domna, where the body of a schoolgirl was found. In particular, you can see that investigators are working at the scene. In addition, the girl’s personal belongings — a glove and boots — got into the frame.

Mass complaints

According to information Telegramchannel “Caution, news”, residents of the village of Domna, Chita district of the Trans-Baikal Territory, where the girl was torn to pieces, massively wrote appeals to the authorities about the problem with stray animals.

According to the media, the Russians turned to the administration, the police and the military unit. In response to complaints, they received letters of the same type, which indicated that this problem was acute, the administration was aware and was working

“The officials are to blame”: the reaction of the State Duma

Municipal officials are to blame for the death of a seven-year-old girl, who was bitten by a pack of dogs in the village of Domna in the Chita district of the Trans-Baikal Territory. This was stated by Vladimir Burmatov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection.

Shooting has been going on for decades. We see what it led to. This led to the scale of the problem that we have today. But money was stolen from shooting animals for decades – two billion rubles a year, every year. With this money it was possible to build 100 shelters a year, but instead this money was put into pockets. Vladimir Burmatov State Duma deputy

In his opinion, shelters are the only effective way to regulate the number of stray dogs. The blame lies precisely with the officials, who “do not care about the citizens” – they had to organize the trapping of dogs and build shelters for animals, the deputy believes.

Governor’s response

The Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory, Alexander Osipov, after the death of the girl, went to the place and offered condolences to the child’s family. He asked to change the federal law that regulates the capture of stray animals, the press service of the regional government reported. RIA News.

Unfortunately, there are flaws in the law that do not allow us to remove dogs from the streets of settlements. I have spoken about this many times. We will appeal to the Federal Assembly, the State Duma, the Government of Russia with a request to change this law Alexander Osipov Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory

Stray flocks from the territory of Domna will be promptly removed, it is planned to hold a regional meeting of the commission for emergency situations with the heads of all districts of the region. An additional bus will be allocated for the region to transport people to the school, and the unlit streets of the village will soon be equipped with street lighting.

Other cases in Russia

On January 10, in Ramenskoye near Moscow, an alabai attacked a child walking a Yorkshire terrier and tore the dog to death. The mother of the child and the mistress of the killed animal said that the neighbors had seen the Alabai in the yard before. She met with the owner of the dog, who refused to consider himself guilty. The Russian woman filed a complaint with the police.

In December 2021, in the village of Nogliki in the north of Sakhalin, stray dogs attacked an eight-year-old child near the city administration building; a passerby helped the boy fight off the animals. The victim was hospitalized, the Investigative Committee opened a case under article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence”).

Earlier, in the Bezhitsky district of Bryansk, stray dogs bit to death a 45-year-old local resident, her body was found on June 12. According to the Provintsiya.ru edition, the woman went to see her sister off, but did not return home. According to local residents, “the sight was terrible, [на теле] there is no place left.” The problem with the attacks of stray dogs in the city has not been solved for several years, the newspaper writes. So, in October 2019, the body of a 52-year-old woman, torn to pieces by stray animals, was found nearby.