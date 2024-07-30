The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case of negligence after complaints about migrants in Odintsovo

The Investigative Committee (IC) has opened a criminal case of negligence following complaints about the work of officials who do not comply with the requirements of migration legislation. The press service of the agency reported that participants and veterans of military operations published a corresponding appeal to the Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin on social networks.

The Investigative Committee stated that citizens fear for their safety

The Investigative Committee’s Telegram channel for submitting appeals from Russians says that citizens fear for their safety. “It is reported that responsible officials are not complying with regulatory requirements, which has a negative impact on the state of crime in the region,” the department said, adding that a criminal case has been opened on this fact.

Bastrykin instructed the head of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region, Yaroslav Yakovlev, to present a report on the preliminary and final results of the investigation.

Photo: Gabriel Grigorov / RIA Novosti

The Investigative Committee also recalled that earlier in July, Bastrykin sent the State Duma the agency’s initiatives to improve migration legislation. These include expanding the list of crimes for which acquired Russian citizenship is revoked, mandatory fingerprinting and genomic registration of all foreign citizens upon entry into Russia and exit from the country, and other proposals.

Bastrykin has repeatedly stated the need to change migration policy

At the end of June, the head of the Investigative Committee spoke on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF) with a call to change migration policy.

According to him, employers should be guided by national security issues when engaging foreigners to perform work duties. In addition, it is necessary to develop a mechanism for the functioning of internal migration, ensuring a decent level of guarantees for compatriots, using the experience of the Soviet past, the head of the department is convinced.

Related materials:

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin later reported that the State Duma is considering 25 bills on migration control, determining the legal status of immigrants, and issues of granting citizenship. According to him, the deputies sent a request for proposals on migration control to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Investigative Committee, and the Russian government.