The head of the Investigative Committee Bastrykin explained the words about the “State Duma” with comments on social networks

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, during a speech at the International Youth Legal Forum in St. Petersburg, discussed wearing niqabs in Russia and explained the previously spoken words about the “State fool”.

During the event, one of the visitors asked the statesman whether religious clothing that completely covers the face should be banned in the country. The man noted that the authorities of Central Asian countries do not allow this item of clothing, and those “who cannot wear the niqab there move here and wear it in Russia.”

Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti

In response to this, Bastrykin noted that it is the task of the State Duma to pass a law banning this headdress. “You need [обратиться] to the State Duma, which I called incorrectly the day before yesterday. But I will repeat once again, I didn’t name it myself, I read comments from social networks,” advised the head of the Investigative Committee.

Bastrykin noted that he does not know why in some countries it is forbidden to wear niqabs, but in Russia it is possible. He called for a ban on wearing them and recalled the terrorist attacks that had recently occurred in Russian regions.

What’s happening today? Who committed the last terrorist attack in Dagestan? Islamist terrorists. Who committed it in the Rostov prison? Islamist terrorists (…) Therefore, the State Duma urgently needs to respond to these phenomena. If we bring people here (I think we shouldn’t), we must regulate their behavior, including through the adoption of new laws Alexander Bastrykinhead of the Investigative Committee

One of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Dagestan wanted to escape wearing a niqab

On June 23, armed terrorists attacked a synagogue and an Orthodox church in Derbent, Dagestan. In addition, criminals fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala.

One of the terrorists killed during an attack on religious sites was found wearing a niqab. The man, using this traditional Arabic element of women’s clothing, was planning to escape after committing a terrorist attack.

Photo: Vladimir Vyatkin / RIA Novosti

After the incident, the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, spoke out against wearing niqabs. According to him, these headdresses are not typical for Caucasian peoples and give men the opportunity to hide with their help, and women – to carry prohibited items.

“From the point of view of terrorist security, I am also against it,” he said.

There has been a long-standing debate about niqabs in Russia.

In May, the head of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Valery Fadeyev, proposed a ban on wearing the niqab. He explained the initiative by the risks of spreading extremism. At the same time, the activist emphasized that wearing such a headdress is already prohibited in a number of Central Asian countries.

On this issue, he was supported by State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveev. He noted that if the bill banning niqabs is adopted, the minimum fine for a hidden face could be 10 thousand rubles.

Photo: Andrew Kelly / Reuters

In turn, the Mufti of Moscow Ildar Alyautdinov warned that the ban on wearing this item of clothing could cause tension in society. According to him, the restriction would look like a violation of secular law and the Constitution, which guarantees Russian citizens the right to free religion. In addition, he emphasized that Muslim countries could regard the ban on traditional women’s headdresses as repression against Islam.