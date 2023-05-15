The Investigative Committee will conduct new checks on the payment of taxes by well-known bloggers, if there are grounds. On May 15, he told TASS Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin.

“Certainly, if we receive materials from the tax authorities that indicate signs of tax crimes, we will organize checks, following which appropriate procedural decisions will be made,” the agency’s interlocutor noted on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Thus, he commented on reports that new criminal cases may be initiated against bloggers, in addition to active proceedings.

Earlier, popular Russian bloggers, including Elena Blinovskaya, Alexandra Mitroshina, Valeria (Lerchek) and Artem Chekalina, became defendants in criminal cases. According to Bastrykin, these are the first such cases against bloggers, this has never happened before.

On May 14, the chairman of the RF IC mentioned that Elena Blinovskaya paid only 10 million rubles out of more than 918 million rubles of tax debt. She was charged with tax evasion on an especially large scale on April 27. The next day, the court sent the blogger under house arrest until June 26.

During the interrogation, the woman stated that she was ready to fully compensate for the damage caused. During the election of a measure of restraint in the Presnensky Court of Moscow at the end of April, Blinovskaya’s lawyer said that her client voluntarily transferred a significant amount to the budget.

On May 11, it became known that the court froze the accounts of the bloggers Chekalins, accused of tax evasion and money laundering, for an amount exceeding 311 million rubles.