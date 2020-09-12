The top of the ICR, Alexander Bastrykin, demanded to provoke a case of tried fraud in opposition to the chairman of the Dzerzhinsky district courtroom of Volgograd, Yulia Dobrynina, stories RIA News close to the Greater Qualification Collegium of Judges.

It’s famous that Bastrykin’s submission to provoke a case might be thought of by the Excessive Qualification Collegium of Judges. Consideration will happen on September 23.

Earlier, the media wrote {that a} federal decide was detained within the case of a bribe of 20 million rubles. In line with the portal V1.ru, the decide allegedly promised to assist an area businessman with the discharge from the pre-trial detention heart, his spouse first handed over 15 million to the decide, however the decide demanded one other 5. Then the entrepreneur’s spouse turned to the FSB.

Consequently, the decide was detained red-handed throughout the switch of cash. In line with media stories, it was about decide Yulia Dobrynina. The decide’s lawyer, nevertheless, denied stories of her detention.