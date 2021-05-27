The chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, stated that the parents were partially responsible for the massacre at school No. 175 in Kazan. This is reported by RIA News…

According to him, the incident occurred due to the lack of security in the educational institution, for which the parents of schoolchildren refused to pay. Despite the fact that the school had a security agreement, the administration went on about the parents, Bastrykin noted.

The attack on gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan took place on the morning of May 11. 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev came to an educational institution with a weapon and opened fire on students and teachers. Nine people died, 24 were injured. A case of mass murder was initiated. Galyaviev was taken into custody, he was put on a preventive record as prone to suicide.