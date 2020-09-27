In Russia, poaching ranks first among the crimes in the forestry sector. This was announced on September 27 by the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (RF IC) Alexander Bastrykin.

“These are mainly criminal acts related to the illegal acquisition of natural resources. These are such elements of crime as “illegal hunting”, “illegal felling of forest plantations”, “destruction or damage of forest plantations.” At the same time, forest poaching takes the first place among registered crimes, “he said in an interview.Russian newspaper“.

Bastrykin noted that in the overall structure of environmental crime, a large proportion is occupied by violations associated with illegal felling of forest plantations.

Earlier in July, the Nakhodka City Court found a North Korean fisherman guilty of attacking Russian border guards and sentenced him to four years in prison.

On September 17, 2019, in the Sea of ​​Japan, Russian border guards discovered two North Korean schooners and 11 motorbots, which were poaching in the exclusive economic zone of Russia.

During the arrest, the crew of one of the schooners resisted, as a result of which border guards suffered, one North Korean was killed. A total of 161 North Korean poachers were arrested.