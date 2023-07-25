Earning millions for bloggers and not paying taxes is unacceptable. This was announced on Tuesday, July 25, by the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin.

He stated that economic crimes are a serious problem. As an example, he recalled the criminal cases against popular bloggers.

“Some earn millions in Russia, while not giving a penny to the state, which is unacceptable in the current situation for the country,” Bastrykin said in an interview.RIA News“.

He stressed that these claims are no different from the interest of representatives of the law in businessmen. In addition, the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation does not exclude that other bloggers who do not learn from the examples of colleagues may also face claims due to non-payment of taxes.

Earlier that day, the court extended the house arrest of blogger Elena Blinovskaya until October 26. The prosecution requested an extension of the blogger’s arrest. At the same time, the investigator stated that if Blinovskaya changed the measure of restraint, she would be able to destroy evidence, threaten witnesses in the case who were financially dependent on her, and influence the course of the investigation in other ways.

The prosecutor’s office also filed a lawsuit against her husband Alexei Blinovsky in the amount of 918 million rubles. In addition, in the case of Blinovskaya, it is required to interrogate about 20 witnesses and extend the arrest of her property. Previously,

On July 18, the court also arrested 21 real estate objects in the capital, the Moscow region and the Yaroslavl region, two parking spaces and Blinovskaya’s money in the amount of more than 100 million rubles: 50 accounts of the defendant in different banks, as well as more than 46 million rubles, $ 292 thousand, 125.5 yuan.

The blogger is accused of tax evasion for 918 million rubles in the period from 2019 to 2021. Blinovskaya is also charged with laundering money obtained by criminal means.

The accused was detained on April 27 this year when she tried to cross the border with Belarus in a rented car. She already had a plane ticket with her to another country.