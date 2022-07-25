The head of the UK Bastrykin called for the creation of a tribunal for Ukraine with the participation of Syria, Iran and Bolivia

Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia Alexander Bastrykin called, together with Moscow’s partners, to create an international tribunal for Ukrainian criminals. He stated this in an interview “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

The head of the department noted that, taking into account the position of Western countries, the creation of such a tribunal under the auspices of the UN is futile. He believes that it would be more appropriate to work on this issue with Russian partners in such organizations as the CIS, the CSTO, BRICS, and the SCO.

He noted that the establishment of the court and its charter could be formalized by an agreement between Russia and the countries that are members of these organizations, as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Other countries that demonstrate an independent position on the Ukrainian issue, based on international law, for example, Syria, Iran and Bolivia, can also be involved in the creation of the tribunal, Bastrykin believes.

In the same interview, Alexander Bastrykin stated that the number of defendants involved in crimes in Ukraine exceeded 400 people. The preliminary investigation has already revealed the involvement of more than 220 persons in crimes against the peace and security of mankind, among them are representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier, Alexander Bastrykin took the initiative to create an international tribunal that would condemn the crimes of the Ukrainian authorities after 2014. According to him, the body should study the crimes of Kyiv not only in the Donbass, but also in other territories of the country.