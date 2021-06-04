Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin instructed to immediately report to him on the incident in the village of Moshkovo, Novosibirsk region, where a traffic police officer accidentally shot a 19-year-old Russian. About it reported Svetlana Petrenko, official representative of the department.

According to her, the head of the ICR is interested in the grounds for initiating a criminal case against a policeman and filing a petition for choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Bastrykin initiated official checks against officials of the ICR department in the Novosibirsk region, who made procedural decisions in the case of a traffic police officer.

His criminal case was transferred from the regional investigation department to the central office of the department. Also, the head of the ICR instructed to give a legal assessment of the actions of all participants in the incident.

On the evening of May 28, in the village of Moshkovo near Novosibirsk, a traffic police inspector drove the detainee into an official car to establish his identity. At that moment, 19-year-old Vekil Abdullaev, an acquaintance of the detainee, began to interfere with the policeman. The traffic police inspector began to beat the young man with his hands and feet, then took out a service pistol and involuntarily pulled the trigger. The victim received a bullet wound to the head and died on May 30.

It was reported that on the day of the incident, the police station and the hospital were surrounded by about 60 vehicles with armed Azerbaijanis, who demanded that the killer be handed over to them and that Abdullayev be rescued. For refusing to hand over the traffic police inspector, they promised to shoot his entire family. Later, there was information about the arrival of an OMON detachment in the village.