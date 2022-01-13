The head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, announced the need to transfer control over the circulation of civilian weapons and ammunition from the National Guard back to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He shared this idea with RIA News…

He believes that the police will be able to tighten supervision over the arms market. His department advocates the transfer of control functions to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we are talking about joint control in the interdepartmental interaction of the police and the National Guard due to a number of resonant incidents with shooting in educational institutions.

At this stage, the idea is at the stage of interdepartmental discussion.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs transferred control over the accounting of civilian weapons to the Russian Guard in 2016.

Changes in weapons legislation

From June 29, amendments to the federal law will come into force, according to which weapons in Russia will be recognized as a source of increased danger. Commenting on the initiative, Doctor of Law, Head of the Department of Criminal Procedure, Justice and Prosecutorial Supervision of the Faculty of Law of Moscow State University Leonid Golovko explained that now the owners of the weapon will be responsible for incidents with his participation, even if the weapon was stolen or transferred legally.

“Imagine: malefactors opened a safe with a weapon or as a result of some natural disaster it was opened. The weapon got into someone’s access, the owner will bear civil liability if harm was caused by a gun or any other kind, ”he added. The specialist pointed out that, according to a similar principle, the owners of the cars bear responsibility for the damage caused.

Now the State Duma is considering a bill according to which everyone who wants to get firearms will have to go through a check in the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Deputy Alexander Khinshtein clarified that the purpose of this check will be to identify persons involved in organized crime. It will be carried out within the framework of the legislation on operational-search activities. The legality of the refusal was proposed to be challenged in court or the prosecutor’s office.

However, the most significant changes to the Law No. 150-FZ “On Weapons” will start working in the summer. The block of amendments adopted last year states that from June 29, the minimum age for owning a number of weapons will be raised from 18 to 21 years. From the moment the amendments come into force, this category of Russians will not be able to acquire civilian firearms of limited destruction, hunting and smooth-bore long-barreled self-defense firearms. The new rules will not affect persons who have passed and are doing military service.

3.7million Russians own weapons legally

The law also introduces additional grounds for refusing to issue licenses for the purchase of weapons. In particular, Russians with two or more extinguished convictions cannot receive them. Citizens who already own a weapon may lose it for the first, and not repeated violation of a number of articles from chapters 19 and 20 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO), providing for administrative arrest.

Shooting more and more

In September 2021, 18-year-old student of Perm State University Timur Bekmansurov, armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, came to his university and opened fire. As a result of the attack, according to various sources, from six to eight people died and more than ten were injured. The day before, the shooter wrote a post on one of the social networks, where he said that he was driven by hatred of people, and he had been hatching the idea of ​​mass murder for several years. Bekmansurov had more than a hundred cartridges with him, and there could have been much more victims, if not for a fortunate coincidence – not far from the educational institution there was a traffic police outfit who was registering the accident.

In October, also in the Perm Territory, a 12-year-old teenager came to school with his father’s carbine, put the children against the wall and fired several shots. The director of the educational institution managed to disarm him. As a result of the emergency, only one of the students received cuts from crumbling glass.

In May, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev staged an explosion and mass execution in Kazan gymnasium No. 175. As a result, seven children and two teachers were killed. Another 24 people were injured. The Investigative Committee has brought the final charge to the murderer under four articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He is charged with the murder of two or more persons, including minors, in a generally dangerous way, attempted murder, the manufacture of an explosive device, and deliberate damage to property. Galyaviev faces life imprisonment.