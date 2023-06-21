More than 170 victims of Ukrainian armed groups were exhumed in a week from spontaneous burials in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). On Wednesday, June 21, he said in an interview TASS Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin.

He said that local investigating authorities are examining such burials together with experts.

“In the last week alone, 101 such burials have been examined in the LPR, the bodies of 171 dead have been removed, the identities of 132 people have been established at the moment,” said the chairman of the Investigative Committee.

Earlier in the day, the chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, said that the agency was identifying the Ukrainian military involved in the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

Prior to that, on June 16, Bastrykin, during a meeting in Lugansk, said that the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia had charged 95 people in absentia with mercenarism, including citizens of the United States and Great Britain.

On May 25, 2022, a mass grave containing hundreds of bodies was discovered in Mariupol. Eyewitnesses stressed that the burial was done by the Ukrainian army at a time when Mariupol was controlled by Ukraine.

On February 16, 2022, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case after the discovery of mass graves of civilians in the Donbass. According to the investigation, five spontaneous mass graves were discovered between August and October 2021.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.