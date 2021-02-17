The Chairman of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, created a search movement in the IC to perpetuate the memory of Soviet citizens who died at the hands of the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War, reports press service of the UK.

This initiative was a continuation of the search, archival and patriotic work, which is being carried out by the department together with the search and volunteer teams.

In a number of regions of Russia, on the basis of the investigation departments of the Investigative Committee of Russia, such units are already operating today. In some cases, the findings of the search engines may be the subject of a preliminary investigation into the facts of Nazi crimes. UK officers will conduct search activities in their free time.

Earlier, the head of the RF IC announced the conduct of cases of unexamined crimes of the Second World War. According to archival data, more than 2 million civilians were exterminated in the RSFSR during the years of occupation.