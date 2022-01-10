The Nerazzurri are holding onto the defender so City were ready to invest a lot. But there is no shortage of suitors
The pun is served: he will not be a king of coins, he is certainly a king of Wands. At just over 22, Alessandro in Inter is playing ahead in all respects. The defensive performance is already excellent, now he also enjoys scoring with a certain continuity. And in Europe it is difficult to find such young talent at such high levels. Inter are holding on to it, but its market value has skyrocketed, in spite of Covid.
.
#Bastoni #ace #coins #worth #million #Inter
Leave a Reply