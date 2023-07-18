Alessandro Bastoni is one of the 11 returning from the national team commitments who arrived in Appiano Gentile this afternoon to start training. The former Parma and Atalanta defender spoke to Inter TV about the extension until 2028: “When I arrived at Inter – he said – I had one goal, to establish myself in the Nerazzurri and stay there as long as possible. I am very happy with the renewal, It was what my family and I wanted.”

SECOND STAR

—

On the goals for 2023-24, he has clear ideas: “We must try to repeat ourselves: let’s try to win back the Super Cup, get to the bottom of the Coppa Italia, but above all we aim for the second star. I have to thank the people who have worked at Inter over the years and who have helped me: coaches, teammates and players who have worn this shirt for a long time. Now I’ll try to pass something on to the new ones.” Thinking of himself, Bastoni added: “I have to improve many aspects such as consistency during the season. I have to try to be a leader and drag my teammates along. The holidays? It was an intense month and we were getting away from it a bit.” the thorn after last year’s finale: it was hard to get one step away from a great undertaking and see it fade away like this. But now we need to start again with great enthusiasm and desire to do, to win as many as possible”.