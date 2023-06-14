Alessandro Bastoni is the only one absent in the senior national team’s finishing training, on the eve of the Nations League semi-final against Spain scheduled for tomorrow at 20.45 in Enschede. The defender is suffering from a feverish state and has been rested.

departure for Holland

—

As can be seen in a video on the national team’s social networks, before starting work, coach Roberto Mancini gathered the whole group in midfield for a short speech. The Azzurri will arrive in Holland in the afternoon, where the press conference of the coach and Leonardo Bonucci, one of the team’s senators, is scheduled for this evening.