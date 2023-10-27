Bastille Day – Heist of the Century: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Bastille Day – The Heist of the Century, a 2016 film directed by James Watkins starring Idris Elba and Richard Madden

Plot

Paris. In the days preceding the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, the paths of Sean Briar, a CIA agent on duty in Paris, and Michael Mason, an inveterate and skilled pickpocket, cross after the latter, unknowingly, steals a bag containing a bomb, which then explodes in a square in Paris, causing four deaths. The attack is claimed by a mysterious criminal organization, which promises further attacks. Thus begins an escalation of violence and disorder throughout Paris: in all this climate of tension, Sean and Michael will discover that in reality the disorders caused are nothing more than a diversion to allow a corrupt team of French RAID agents to implement the coup of the century: robbing the Bank of France.

Bastille Day – The heist of the century: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Bastille Day – Heist of the Century, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Idris ElbaSean Briar

Richard Madden: Michael Mason

Charlotte Le Bon: Zoe Neville

Kelly Reilly: Karen Dacre

José Garcia: Victor Gamieux

Anatol Yusef: Tom Luddy

Eriq Ebouaney: Baba

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Bastille Day – The Heist of the Century live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 27 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.