Bastien Vivès (Paris, 38 years old) is one of the most brilliant authors of current French comics, an artist pampered by critics and the public whose albums —intimate, subtle and everyday stories suitable for all audiences— are exhibited in the windows of bookstores and deserve the attention of the general media. The most recent in France, Last weekend of Januaryis a demonstration of his particular narrative and poetic sensitivity, an Éric Rohmer of the comic strip.

But there is another lesser known Vives, and not so digestible. Transgressor, the biggest fans of him will say, or hooligan; simply unacceptable, even dangerous, according to its detractors. He is the author of erotic and pornographic comics that have sometimes staged minors. He is someone who, in the past, in social networks, internet forums and interviews, has practiced the most aggressive harassment on-lineand has confessed fantasies with minors, although he has never been denounced or even convicted of harassment or rape in real life.

In just over a week, Vivès has seen himself projected into the center of the whirlwind that is shaking the world of comics. The Angouleme festival, the most important in the sector, has canceled the exhibition that was going to consecrate it in its next edition, at the end of January. An association for the protection of children has denounced him in court for “dissemination of images fart-pornographic”.

The images that are thrown in his face are confined to the realm of the imagination, but the complainants believe that they are punishable. In France, the Penal Code condemns with five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros “the fact of fixing, recording or retransmitting the image or representation of a minor, with a view to its dissemination, when this image or representation presents a pornographic nature ”.

In it Vives case debates that have marked French culture in recent years come together. On the one hand, there are the complaints, some formulated in books written by victims, of abuse of minors in which the perpetrators were well-known people in intellectual and political Paris, such as the constitutionalist Olivier Duhamel or the writer Gabriel Matzneff. On the other hand, the discussion about freedom of expression and art, which arose with the Islamist attacks against charlie hebdo for posting cartoons of Muhammad or with all the fights surrounding the so-called cancel culture.

“Nobody knew what the content of the exhibition was going to be,” laments Richard Malka, a lawyer for charlie hebdo and comic book writer. “It was about exposing a work, it has nothing to do with his most controversial drawings, drawings that every comic book author has done one day or another, in one way or another.”

It all started with the announcement, a few weeks ago, of the exhibition by the author of the acclaimed the taste of chlorine Y A sister in Angouleme. For some, the exhibition represented a deserved consecration. For others, it was not only an offense against the victims of pedophilia, but also a promotion of rape culture, as dozens of authors, editors and militants in a manifesto titled The reasons for anger.

Bastien Vives, in Paris in August 2021. JOEL SAGET (AFP)

The petition to withdraw the sample was launched on the 8th and collected 110,000 signatures. A prominent lawmaker from the far-right National Rally party, Caroline Parmentier, also called for the ban. On the 14th, the Angouleme festival announced that it was canceling it, referring to “physical threats” to Vivès. On the 20th, the first complaint for alleged violation of the law was known.

Arnaud Gallais, a victim of incestuous abuse as a child, co-founder of the BeBraveFrance collective and initiator of the online petition to cancel Vivès’s exhibition, states: “The drawings are abominable. They say it’s a cartoon, but they clearly look like children, and you see unimaginable things, totally crazy scripts that stage sexual relations. But there are also his statements. And he emphasizes: “Every work fart-porn-criminal It is prohibited in France. There is no discussion possible. You have to apply the law. Today the [cadena de librerías] FNAC, Amazon and the editors of Bastien Vivès are outside the law”.

They are in question – among a work of almost fifty books published, among other publishers, by Casterman and Dargaud – a couple of albums. One is little paul, starring a 10-year-old boy whose huge penis arouses the appetite of the women around him. Another is the mind downloadin which parents invite an adult to have sex with their daughters.

Vivès has been reminded, these days, of the attacks on social networks that he launched in 2017 against the feminist comic book author Emma. “I would like one of her children to be stabbed,” she wrote. She then removed the messages. In an interview that same year, she stated: “Incest turns me on to the max. Not the one in real life, but narrated, I find it great ”.

Vivès’s interventions in a comics forum when he was 20 years old have also come to the surface and in which he said: “Sometimes I am attracted to girls of 10 or 12… And I say to myself ‘Shit, I’m a pedophile’.. Of course, I don’t do anything”.

During the controversy, Vivès intoned a mea culpa On Instagram. “I condemn the pedo-crime, as well as its apology and trivialization”, he wrote. He defended that his pornographic comics “are part of a burlesque-humorous genre.” “Today I realize”, she added, “that, beyond my works, it is above all my words that have collided, from now on I will pay the greatest attention when I express myself in public or in the media”.

There is a common underlying issue in these controversies. Can the man be separated from the artist and the work from him? And, as it happens with Vivès, can his most popular work be separated from his controversial minority? The case also puts on the table the image of the comic as a very masculine world, a world that Vivès portrays in Last weekend of Januaryprecisely set in Angoulême.

Few in the union have distanced themselves from the criticism of Vivès. Jean-Marc Rochette is one of them. The author of cult books like snowbreaker either The wolfis outraged by the manifesto proposal The reasons for anger to introduce in Angoulême a manual that guarantees that the festival takes place “with respect for the rights of minorities, as well as in the equality of their representations”.

“I call this editorial surveillance by political commissars,” Rochette wrote on Facebook. “I will stay as far away as possible from an environment in which these ideas can germinate.” And he concludes by announcing that he is leaving comics: “From now on I will dedicate myself to sculpture and painting.”

Another who has stood out is Coco, a survivor of the attack on charlie hebdo. He posted a vignette on instagram in which Vivès was seen drawing and a woman yelling at him that he is a pedophile. Meanwhile, a priest and another man really harass the woman’s son without her being aware of Vivès, paying the slightest attention. In a message under the drawing, Coco claimed: “Right to bad taste and exaggeration!”.

