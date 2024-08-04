The British GP chronicle

The first ten laps of the British GP seemed to offer a preview of a final battle between race leader Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, 2nd on the track and in the world championship standings. A scenario that vanished on lap 12, not only due to the Spaniard’s overtaking of the reigning world champion, but also due to the progressive return of the second Ducati of Enea Bastianini, yesterday’s winner of the Sprint Race. A comeback by the #23 that first took him into second position by taking advantage of a mistake by his teammate, and then constantly put pressure on Martin’s Pramac in the final laps. A mission, that of taking the lead, successfully accomplished on the penultimate lap with an overtaking that allowed the future KTM rider to score a double in England, climbing onto the top step of the podium in both the Sprint and the long race today. A small, great consolation for Martin, who with 2nd place now returns to the top of the world rankings, 3 points ahead of Bagnaia

The words of the top 3

Enea Bastianini, 1st (Ducati): “It was a very difficult race because I made some mistakes at the start and found myself in 4th place, but then I was confident I could recover and I closed the gap to Aleix. Then I got closer to Pecco, and in the last 4-5 laps Jorge pushed a lot and it was very difficult to get on top of him, but in the last 2-3 laps I always have something more, and today it was the same. It’s fantastic and incredible to return to the top step of this Grand Prix”.

Jorge Martin, 2nd (Ducati-Pramac): “Thanks to my team. Today it was great to finish on the podium because I knew that Enea was a little stronger than in the other races. I tried to stay with Pecco to manage the fuel consumption, and when I saw that it was the right moment I went for it. The pace was fantastic as always and we are always on the limit. As soon as I saw that Enea was catching me I tried to stay consistent trying to manage the tires at the end, but today he was much stronger. Congratulations to Ducati and Enea because today he was at another level, but we have regained the lead in the championship and I am happy about this. Now we think about Austria”.

Francesco Bagnaia, 3rd (Ducati): “I was trying to manage the rear tyre well, but then I started to lose the front. The front was dropping a bit and when Martin passed me I tried to follow him, but I lost the front again in Turn 7 and then I said to myself: ‘You already crashed yesterday, it’s better to finish the race’. In the last 2-3 laps it was very difficult also for the rear grip, but anyway I’m happy. The weather made the race better because it was cooler, so it was easier to manage the tyres and I hope to have a better result in the next race”.