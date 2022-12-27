Surely Aeneas Bastianini was the big surprise of the 2022 MotoGP world championship, having been able to finish third in the world championship standings with four victories riding a Ducati of the Gresini customer team. The bike of the 2020 intermediate class champion was not the GP22 that allowed Bagnaia to win the championship, as it was a GP21 with several updates, and this certainly gives even more credit to the performance of the young Italian rider. This evident growth could not go unnoticed in the eyes of the Ducati management, with the third wheel Bastianini overtaking Jack Miller and Jorge Martin in the race for the second seat of the factory team, for an all-Italian team in 2023 that few would have predicted at the start of the year.

Bastianini took stock of the season that has just ended, which ended with the much desired promotion to red: “I consider this step a Big chance. I closed a very beautiful year, intense and full of emotions and thinking about the new adventure is a crazy stimulus. It was splendid to see the Ducati up there and it is from here that we will start again in 2023, even if repeating ourselves is always very complicated. But our goal is this. We will try to win the title again, and I will try too, sure“. Much has already been said about the internal rivalry with the world champion Bagnaia, and Bastianini did not hold back in the interview granted to QNexplaining that he intends to give the Turinese a hard time, but that he is aware of the importance of teamwork, which Miller did so well: “With Pecco it will be a real battle. There will be sparks on the track because we all want to give one hundred percent. But what matters most will be working together, to develop the bike in the best possible way and give our best in this direction as well. The impression is that of a very fast Desmo, perhaps slightly more complicated than the one I rode in 2022, but for the rest there is still a wait. I think we’ll discover the 2023 Ducati during the winter test days and I think the definitive one will arrive in the last work session before the start of the season“, concluded the 24-year-old from Rimini.