Enea Bastianini will not race in Texas, despite the fact that the Rimini rider tried to leave for Austin right up until the end. But, also listening to the opinion of prof. Giuseppe Porcellini, who had visited him this morning to evaluate the progress of his right scapula, which was fractured in Portimao, expressing skepticism about participation, Ducati has decided to stop. In his place will race Michele Pirro, who will leave tomorrow morning together with the rest of the team. The final decision came a little while ago, after a series of program changes. But prudence prevailed: in the few laps done this afternoon in Misano, under the supervision of Pirro, Enea had lapped slowly and with little force.