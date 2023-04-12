Like Marquez, the Rimini rider will also not be at the start of the Americas GP. He will return to Jerez on the last weekend of April
Enea Bastianini will not race in Texas, despite the fact that the Rimini rider tried to leave for Austin right up until the end. But, also listening to the opinion of prof. Giuseppe Porcellini, who had visited him this morning to evaluate the progress of his right scapula, which was fractured in Portimao, expressing skepticism about participation, Ducati has decided to stop. In his place will race Michele Pirro, who will leave tomorrow morning together with the rest of the team. The final decision came a little while ago, after a series of program changes. But prudence prevailed: in the few laps done this afternoon in Misano, under the supervision of Pirro, Enea had lapped slowly and with little force.
The decision
—
The x-ray taken this morning showed the progress in healing, but the fracture line can still be seen: after all, a complete recovery takes about a month, and not even three weeks have passed since the crash on Saturday in the Sprint at Portimao. And on a difficult track like Austin, long and with constant changes of direction, Bastianini could probably have only completed a few laps and then stopped. Better to avoid further trouble, therefore, risking jeopardizing performance in the next races. Bastianini will thus return to Jerez on the weekend of the Spanish GP on 30 April.
#Bastianini #race #Austin #Ducati #calls #Pirro #place
Leave a Reply