Luca Marini’s crash during the Portimao Sprint ruined the season Aeneas Bastianini right on the first race weekend of 2023 and right on his debut as an official Ducati rider. The rider from Rimini was really unlucky, repairing a fracture to his right scapula which made him miss all five of the races disputed so far. The Italian rider had tried to return to Spain at the end of April, however, waving the white flag after the first sessions on the track.

On Thursday afternoon he received the all clear from the MotoGP doctors and therefore Bastianini will finally start his season from Mugello, with the hope of breaking away from zero in the standings which does not do credit to his talent. Enea has never been on the podium at the Italian Grand Prix, making up for two retirements in as many participations in MotoGP and a fifth position in 2015 in Moto3 as his best result.

Bastianini’s words at the press conference

The return to Mugello. “For me it’s great to be back here, especially as he is the home GP. For me the stop was very long, I have to reset and start again. The shoulder works well, I’m not 100%, but I’m close. I have to find the feeling with my bike from tomorrow. I just did a test two weeks ago and let’s see how it goes with a MotoGP bike. I was comfortable on the Panigale, even if on the second day I was a little tired at the end, but I imagined it. Last weekend I worked better and trained more, I think I’m more competitive. It won’t be easy, especially on Sundaysbecause the race will be long.”

Goals. “For me here is like a test, but I have to see some tomorrow. The goal can be there top10, it will be a great achievement for me. Then in the next two races I will have to improve. Let’s see how tomorrow goes, this is one of my favorite races.”

MotoGP as a spectator. “When you’re out it’s different. You see the race and you see all the drivers, you see what they do during the race. Watching from home is nice, especially the Sprint, but it’s different on the track. When you don’t have the pressure of the weekend you can observe all the situations of the riders, better than when you’re on the track. Marc Marquez at Le Mans he was very strong, he has improved a lot since Saturday. He tried to exploit his full potential, but my injury was much more serious. I’ll be at 90% and I’ll be able to set a good lap time, I’ll probably be tired on Sunday. What Marc did was special and repeating it in my conditions will be complicated.”