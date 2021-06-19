During Q1 the maneuver that infuriated Petrucci. The rookie will therefore start behind Rossi, Mir and Morbidelli, who all gain a position. In Moto3 penalty for Binder

Danilo Petrucci’s protests were too vehement not to imagine a penalty against Enea Bastianini, guilty of hindering his compatriot during Q1, the first qualifying session of the German GP.

The sanction – In the notification of the sanction with the recipient Enea Bastianini we read that the Ducati rider is relegated by three positions on the starting grid of the GP for having disturbed another rider in turn 8, Danilo Petrucci himself. Therefore, Valentino Rossi (15th), Joan Mir (16th) and Franco Morbidelli (17th) gain one position each.

Penalty also for Darryn Binder – Similar speech for Darryn Binder, who during Q1 of Moto3 came into contact with rookie Joel Kelso. Immediate black flag and therefore disqualification for the current session, with the inability to go to Q2; penalty to which is added the Ride Through that the number 40 must observe during the race.

