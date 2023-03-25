The absolute debut

15th time in the first free practice session of the Portuguese Grand Prix and 10th in FP2: these are the results of the first Aeneas Bastianini as an official Ducati rider, who made a direct comparison between the sensations experienced in the morning and those in the afternoon: “This morning I found myself a little confusedbecause I was hoping to pick up on what I left off in testing – the 25-year-old explained to the press – certainly racing after Moto2 meant that there was less grip, and there was more wind than in the tests, so I had to find the right path. But this afternoon I was able to work better. Too bad for the two red flags, especially for the second one which was unnecessary and I’m sorry for Pol. I hope he recovers soon”.

Oddly fast rounds

An atypical day in various respects, starting with the very fast laps recorded during practice despite the weather conditions, as well as the 10th time obtained in the PL2: “It’s strange that the laps were so fast, also because there was enough wind – he added – probably in the tests the track was still a bit dirty, so I think tomorrow in qualifying we will be even stronger. Apart from the red flags, a long shift like this can be interesting because you get to work on the bike. Of course, however, you have to do the two time attacks, and if there is something wrong, you will be screwed, but today I managed to narrowly enter 10th place. I don’t know how indicative this result is, I’ll try to understand from the data why my pace improved throughout the day, and the second time attack went better despite some small mistakes. The rhythm is there, but I’m still missing a bit of that feeling that could make me even faster“.

Emotions and criticisms of safety

In conclusion, Bastianini commented on his emotions for the first official tests as a new Ducati rider, as well as contesting the issue of safety following Pol Espargarò’s bad crash: “It’s incredible that in the corner where Pol there was no air-fence – has explained – and that’s why safety commissions should be reviewed and done on Thursday, not Friday. My debut in Ducati generated new sensations and I loved it. You understand more when you ride with riders who have the same tires as you in the same time slot and at the same pace, which you don’t notice in testing. It was exciting to be dressed in red for the first time in free practice, and it will be a very interesting year starting tomorrow. If I do a good qualifying I will also be able to have a good pace to stay ahead in the sprintbut it will be tough because there are few points where you can overtake and starting from the front row will count for a lot”.