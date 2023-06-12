The long wait

It took six Grands Prix and almost three months, but in the end Enea Bastianini has successfully completed his first race weekend as an official Ducati rider. After the injury suffered in the incident with Luca Marini in the inaugural Sprint race of the season, in Portimao, and after the failure to return to Jerez, when the Beast gave up before the two races of the weekend, this time no ailments prevented the #23 from getting on the bike and racing.

First points

The result, inevitably, was not unforgettable: a double ninth place, both in the Sprint and in the Sunday GPa, enough in any case to put aside the first points in the championship and – above all – to become familiar with the whole Ducati environment as well as with the GP23. The signals have been positive and from now on the hope is to have one road finally downhillwhich can bring Bastianini back to competing for podiums and victories as was the case for the entire 2022 season.

Nice comeback

“I’ve had better moments, I’ve been better, but morally I’m very happy – Bastianini explained after the match to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – I think I’ve made a good comeback, albeit tiring. Probably in Germany I could find myself even better. This weekend was a sort of ‘weaning’, because I had to understand what my potential was, my duration in the race”.

Towards Germany

“The Sachsenring will also be a less technical track with fewer chicanes – added the champion from Rimini – and then I could be a little more effective. I’m not 100% yet, I don’t know the team well but I know the new bike well. All of this is a set of things that don’t make me complete yet, but I think I can be satisfied with my race. Then you can do even better”.