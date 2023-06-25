Bitter Sunday

At the great Italian and Ducati party of the Assen weekend, which closed with the victory of Pecco Bagnaia and the second place of Marco Bezzecchi, he did not participate – despite himself – Aeneas Bastianini. Bagnaia’s teammate in the official red team, still not 100% physically fit after the long recovery following his injury at the start of the season in Portimao, in fact crashed during today’s GP, losing the chance to go on holiday reinvigorated from a good top-10 finish it seemed to be largely within his reach.

Bastianini’s analysis

“The crash leaves a bitter taste in the mouth because we didn’t need it before the break – explained the former Gresini team rider – we were having a good race and I could have recovered a little more, but unfortunately at turn 5 the bike closed in and the end result was that I crashed. We had a lot of ups and downs this weekend – added Bastianini again in his analysis – but what matters is that we were doing the races well: yesterday it went well, today we took another step”.

“With ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ we get nowhere – continued the ‘Beast’ – but I think today I could have achieved a good result. I can’t say how far I could have gone, but the sensations and the feeling were very good“. Inevitably, the long absence and only partial knowledge of the GP23 are making the #23’s season more difficult.

“I still miss the insertion – concluded Bastianini – Why when I try to do something more the front closes. The bike behaves differently, as we had already seen in the Valencia and Portimao tests. We need to settle down and I think we made some important changes this weekend. My set up from last year didn’t work and we had to start from scratch”.