The start of the championship Aeneas Bastianini it was certainly not what the rider from Rimini expected. The first race as a Ducati official rider – the Sprint of Portugal – ended in the gravel, due to a sudden entry by Luca Marini, who lost his apex and ran over him. The scapula injury was quite serious and painful and forced the Italian centaur to raise the white flag both for Sunday’s race and for the following two stages in Termas de Rio Hondo and Austin.

Bastianini is still at zero points in the championship and therefore hopes to be able to unlock himself at Jerez de la Frontera. track on which he won the second race of 2020 in Moto2. However, last year the Andalusian race did not smile at the Italian centaur, who started eleventh and finished only eighth, 18″ from the winner Bagnaia. The Ducati rider has already made it clear that he clearly doesn’t feel in top shape and is aiming for a top 10 finish.

Speeches at the press conference

“I am very happy to be back, seeing the GPs from home is really difficult. On Monday I tried to get back on the saddle with the Panigale, the feeling was enough. I’m not 100 per cent, but it’s important for me to go home with some points. I’m not here to win in these conditions, but I’ll try to give 100%. The goal is to have a good feeling with the bike. Back to the top? It depends on the stage of recovery, I would like to get to Mugello 99% and I think it’s doable. From there my championship will really startnow I’m not in condition to be strong for the full race distance.

The first three GPs? This first part of the championship is strange. The new format is also different and for some riders it is strange. Pecco is competitive again, but he made some mistakes. Bezzecchi was very fast and won the first GP, often staying in front. But there is a long list of fast riders. We’ll see what happens in the second half of the season. My conditions? The problem is my shoulder, it doesn’t give me much support, I lack some strength. And the MotoGP is more tiring than the Panigale. Who will take pole? Martin. Who will win the Sprint? Quartararo. Who will win the GP? I sin.”