End of month. This the deadline set by Ducati for the choice of the rider who will support Francesco Bagnaia in the official garage of the Borgo Panigale house in 2023. At the beginning of September there will be the home race in Misano, theater of the announcement that will see Enea Bastianini or Jorge as protagonist. Martin. The first in this 2022 with a GP21 available, however updated, is making the track speak unequivocally. Bastianini has won three races and is fourth in the World Championship with 118 points. Jorge Martin, on the other hand, is eleventh with 81 points, no victory and has already hinted that if he is not promoted to the official team in 2023 he will look for another in 2024.

At Silverstone yesterday Jorge Martin entered Enea Bastianini at the first corner at the start, forcing the Gresini rider to raise the bike and ending up in a sandwich that cost him the loss of a wing to the hull. On the last lap, however, the Italian driver attacked the Spaniard at Brooklands without letting him escape, thus conquering the fourth position on arrival. A overtaking that Enea Bastianini hopes is another sign for the Ducati management in the choice of the second rider to be included in the factory team.

“My strong point is the curved entrance. With Martin I waited for the right moment, it is also a help for those who have to make decisions and if this is still the case in Austria, there would be no valid reason to make another choice“, the words of the world champion of the Moto2 class in 2020 reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport. His manager Carlo Pernat at the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP before qualifying he had stressed that in any case Bastianini and Martin in 2023 will have the same bike, a millionaire contract and the trusted men they want with them. The inclusion in the factory team, however, is not a trivial matter if only for simple pride.

In Austria, Martin took his first MotoGP victory a year ago beating on time Francesco Bagnaia at the level of first success in the premier class. Since then, the calculation between the Iberian and Pecco is 1 to 8 since Martin has not obtained any other successes while Bagnaia has broken the curse. At the Red Bull Ring Martinator will necessarily have to place an acute. Otherwise, “There will be no reason to make another choice”even if the managing director Claudio Domenicali is sure that one day the Spaniard will be world champion.