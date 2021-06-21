Once again Enea Bastianini fails to reap the benefits of the work done and in Germany he did not go beyond the 16th final position. At the Sachsenring the Avintia Esponsorama team rider struggled and the results were also desired. Some difficulties in managing the bike in the corners and a less than ideal starting position were a mix for a race that did not live up to his expectations.

“It didn’t go as I would have liked and I’m a bit sad for this – Bastianini begins speaking about his race – because I didn’t even get a point. I suffered all weekend and struggled a lot in corners where you had to stay in the corner a lot. I’m sorry because I was fast on the rest of the track, so we need to understand why and now we’ll look at the data. It will be fundamental, but today it went like this “.

A little disappointed with the final result, the rookie in MotoGP he was also conditioned by a penalty inflicted on him by the Race Direction on Saturday for the episode that saw him protagonist together with Danilo Petrucci. A misunderstanding during Q1 led the reigning Moto2 champion to involuntarily get in the way of the KTM Tech 3 rider from Terni, who reacted blatantly by showing his enormous nervousness and Race Direction decided to push Bastianini three positions less on the starting grid. .

A sanction that Enea did not accept quite willingly, also having to complain about Petrucci’s reaction, in his opinion exaggerated: “I was disappointed because I did nothing. In the end I had entered, I was doing the lap, I lost the rear and I saw that behind there were Lecuona and Binder. I put them through. I didn’t want to hurt anyone, and I don’t even think I hurt him that much. Among other things, his was an exaggerated reaction, I think he needs to find some serenity. He says I slept, but I think he’s been asleep since the beginning of the season ”.

Bastianini increases the dose and also criticizes the Race Direction, which according to him gave more weight to the episode of Q1 than to what happened in Q2: “I think that more than in Q1 where I was penalized, it was necessary to review the Q2. There they all stopped to wait. It is true that the regulation does not foresee anything for MotoGP, but in my opinion it was much worse to see what I did. Evidently, however, there are those who do not think like me ”.

Clearly, the penalty affected, even if in part, Bastianini’s race, forced to make a difficult comeback on a winding track and where his Ducati struggled: “It affected a little, also because it is necessary to understand why I am leaving. fine but when I put the second one I end up behind. It would have been important to be ahead because maybe I could catch the pace of those in front. I was spinning a lot, so the race was particularly tough. Too bad, because perhaps without a T2 like this I could have been ahead ”.

It is then inevitable to talk about Marc Marquez, who has returned to success on ‘his’ track. The Avintia Esponsorama rider, however, does not say he is totally surprised by the result of the multiple world champion: “I expected it because Marc seemed worse here. For sure I was expecting the podium, I didn’t think he was ready for victory yet, but obviously he was ”.

Once the German Grand Prix has been archived, MotoGP flies to Assen, theater of the Dutch GP, one of Bastianini’s most anticipated events: “Assen is one of my favorite tracks, if not my favorite, I like it very much. So I’d like to do a good result. I care about it a lot”.