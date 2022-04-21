“I’m happy in Ducati and focused on the present, I don’t close the door on anyone”. Like this Enea Bastianini he put himself on and off the market at the same time with great intelligence. The Moto2 world champion in 2020 takes center stage in MotoGP thanks to two victories in the first four races, an unimaginable loot on the Ducati GP21 which is proving to be in the hands of the Gresini team rider who is more competitive than those entrusted to the factory riders Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller and the other rising Ducati star Jorge Martin.

Bastianini’s manager, Carlo Pernat, joined by the Spanish newspaper AS stated that: “The target is the official Ducati team, which takes precedence over Bastianini over all the other manufacturers through an option to be exercised by June and they told me they will. Enea told me he likes Suzuki and to call him immediately if they make themselves heard from Hamamatsu ”. The Borgo Panigale house has already confirmed Francesco Bagnaia in the official Ducati until 2024 and according to Jorge Lorenzo, now columnist for DAZN Spain, Jorge Martin has already signed for the works team ahead of 2023.

That Martin is everyone’s protege at Ducati is no secret, but if what was anticipated by the five-time world champion were true, then Bastianini would no longer have space within the factory team. Speaking of Lorenzo, Pernat reviews the potential of the Majorcan in Bastianini: “He has the potential of Lorenzo and Biaggi, at the driving level he is a mix between Dovizioso’s coldness and Iannone’s talent, Biaggi had a bit more head than Lorenzo who was impulsive. To date, Bastianini’s secret is the ability not to stress the rear tire. In the last six laps he has more and more rubber than the others, managing to set the best race times in the final ”.