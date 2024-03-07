The official Ducati duo

There is less and less left until the official opening of the 2024 MotoGP season, with the reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia fresh from renewing his contract with the Ducati. The official Borgo Panigale team will also line up, together with the Piedmontese #1 Enea Bastianiniwho will want to replicate what was done in Qatar in 2022.

The first happened two years ago

Then in his second year in MotoGP and on his debut with the Gresini team, the 'Beast' won his first career victory in the premier class, to which he subsequently added those in Texas, France and Aragon. Passed in Ducati last year, the 2020 Moto 2 champion had to deal with bad luck and some injuries, rejoicing in a success achieved towards the conclusion of the world championship in Malaysia, on one of the circuits where the pre-season tests took place.

The new mentality

Winter tests which served the #23 to implement a change of mentality while maintaining the driving style, as admitted by the Rimini native in the Losail paddock on the eve of free practice: “The key word is aggression – has explained – I thought about it a lot. On the one hand, it is extremely important to be particularly aggressive at the start of the race. Aggression is also linked to riding style, and I am the exact opposite from this point of view.”

“I prefer gentle movements and that's where I find my particular strength in curve entry. So moving aggressively is not good. It's about having aggression in the head. It's a mental question, we worked well on the time attacks, especially during the winter tests. Being at the front in every session has to be my approach this year.”