On the eve of the 2023 MotoGP season, most of the eyes of insiders and enthusiasts are focused on the Ducati. The house in Borgo Panigale is back from a en plein of titles (Drivers, Constructors and Teams) and has decided to include in the official team, alongside the reigning world champion I’m sorry Bagnaiathe other absolute talent of Italian motorcycling: Aeneas Bastianini. The 25-year-old from Rimini, the only top Italian rider not to have grown up in Valentino Rossi’s Academy, has already shown his qualities to the world last year, finishing the championship in third place astride his ‘customer’ Desmosedici of team Gresini after taking four victories.

Now that he has landed in the official team, the target for Bastianini is inevitably the maximum possible: that is, to be able to snatch the crown of champion from his teammate. Already last year, the duels on the track between Pecco and the Beast made Ducati’s top management break into a cold sweat, but they decided to take the risk by focusing on the sense of responsibility of the two riders. There are no ‘real’ friends on the track, and this is a statement that applies to all the centaurs on the grid. On a personal level however, the relationship between Bagnaia and Bastianini is very good, as confirmed by #23. “There is rivalry between us, but first of all friendship – explained the former Gresini team rider in an interview with the newspaper The Republic – we have known each other since we were children and for the first time we will be in the same team. I respect him, I will have a lot to learn. But he will be my first opponent“.

Bastianini however, as well as for Bagnaia, had words of great appreciation and esteem also for another of the riders with whom he promises to spark in 2023: Marc Marquez. The Spanish champion will finally have to demonstrate that he has recovered his optimal form after the three years of suffering linked to the dramatic injury he suffered in July 2020. Much, however, for the Cervera phenomenon, will depend on the level of evolution of his Honda. Bastianini, however, is convinced that the Catalan will be in the match: “Just look at the numbers – concluded Bastianini – Marc won more than anyone. This year he will be the great protagonist, the favourite. I’m sure we will see a champion in full form again. It will be a pleasure to challenge him.”.