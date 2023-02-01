In the two years spent in MotoGP, Aeneas Bastianini he has always raced with motorcycles powered by the Ducati engine, but without ever competing in any race weekend with the insignia of the official Borgo Panigale team. In 2023, on the contrary, the career of the 25-year-old from Rimini will experience a new chapter with the reigning world champion team, moreover in the role of new teammate of Francis Bagnaiaalso fresh from victory in the drivers’ championship.

An aspect that could generate an internal rivalry between the two riders, ready to do battle for the conquest of the most coveted goal. However, as explained in an interview with the Spanish sports newspaper BrandBastianini is the first to want to underline that there are no particular tensions between the two, all on the eve of a season in which the winner of 4 GPs in the last championship will want to express the best of his repertoire: “We know that the bike is very competitive – has explained – and I think the team is top, but it’s my first year with them, so I will have to give 100%. My teammate is already world champion, so I will have to follow in his footsteps to reach my goal. We ourselves do not understand the rumors about these tensions between us, but it is true. Maybe because it’s been a long time since there has been a duel between Italians, so it’s what everyone would like. It’s obvious that I too would like to be in the fight for the title with Pecco. It would be incredible, but everything is going well between us, and the rest is an exaggeration. Then in life you can never say never, but for the moment I have always had a good relationship with Pecco, so I don’t think he will change now because we are teammates ”.

Outside the Ducati environment, Bastianini also indicated the names of those who, according to him, could be potential champions in 2023, remaining here too among the Italian riders: “I’m sure another Italian will emerge – he added – I believe that Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio have the potential to stay ahead. I’d like to because the more Italian riders in the lead, the more interesting the situation will be.”. Outside of the blue talents, the ‘Beast’ made an exception with Marc Marquezalso chosen by the number 23 as one of the favorites to the final success, without however hiding a doubt: “I think Marc knows he was number one, but now i don’t know. The results show that Pecco is now number one. But we’ll see. I think he will be in great shape and that he will be a contender for the title, also because now he is strong and well.”